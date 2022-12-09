Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Trading Down 25.1%

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXFG – Get Rating) shares were down 25.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 8,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.
About Phoenix Footwear Group
Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and sells women's footwear primarily in the United States. The company offers its products under the Trotters and SoftWalk brand names. It distributes its products through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through SoftWalkshoes.com and trotters.com Websites.
