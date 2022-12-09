Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Raised to $28.00 at Citigroup

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

PHR opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 73.73% and a negative return on equity of 45.05%. The business had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $36,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $36,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $27,154.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,002 shares of company stock valued at $618,711 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 42.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 610.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

