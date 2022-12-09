Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PILBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pilbara Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pilbara Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Pilbara Minerals Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PILBF opened at $3.09 on Friday. Pilbara Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.
Pilbara Minerals Company Profile
Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
