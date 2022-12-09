PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 21.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 66,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 96,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

