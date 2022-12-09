Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cass Information Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

CASS stock opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.65. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $44.35.

Cass Information Systems Increases Dividend

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 19.21%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 93.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 165.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile



Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

