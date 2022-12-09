Piper Sandler Boosts Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Price Target to $60.00

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northeast Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN opened at $40.90 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the second quarter valued at about $2,795,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the second quarter valued at about $2,308,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 197.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 54,159 shares during the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 99.4% during the second quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 46,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 249.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,832 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northeast Bank

(Get Rating)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.