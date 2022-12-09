Piper Sandler Lowers SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $17.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $23.00 price objective on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.84.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.57. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,120 shares of company stock valued at $648,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after acquiring an additional 133,127 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,275,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 125,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

