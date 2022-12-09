Piper Sandler Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $390.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.85.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.6 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $374.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $427.47.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

