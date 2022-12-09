Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 1.3 %

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $36.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $180.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

Insider Activity at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,417.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Michael Gorman acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.51 per share, with a total value of $110,432.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,931.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,417.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,435 shares of company stock valued at $882,345 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 28.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,288,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,627,000 after purchasing an additional 501,013 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 419,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,034,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,076,000 after purchasing an additional 410,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,932,000 after purchasing an additional 347,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 227,815 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

