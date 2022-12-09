Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Trading 9.1% Higher

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 25,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 71,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Planet Green Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Planet Green had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 16.53%.

Insider Transactions at Planet Green

About Planet Green

In other news, CEO Bin Zhou purchased 5,000,000 shares of Planet Green stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $2,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef products; and engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

