Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Trading 9.1% Higher

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 25,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 71,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Planet Green had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 16.53%.
Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef products; and engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.
