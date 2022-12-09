PlatinX (PTX) Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

PlatinX (PTX) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, PlatinX has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One PlatinX token can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. PlatinX has a market capitalization of $188.35 million and $250,027.70 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlatinX Profile

PlatinX’s launch date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

