Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POLA opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POLA. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Polar Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Polar Power during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Polar Power by 29.9% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 21,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

