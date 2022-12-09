Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Raised to $106.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PII. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup set a $112.00 price objective on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.00.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII opened at $105.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.66. Polaris has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. Polaris had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,949,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,887,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,256 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

