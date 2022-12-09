Polymath (POLY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.99 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $195.06 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00446365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021864 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002254 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018555 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.20525002 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $2,039,021.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

