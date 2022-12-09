Polymesh Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.40 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polymesh has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $86.86 million and approximately $9.40 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 522,161,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 522,161,894.521625 with 403,259,917 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.16364979 USD and is down -7.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $12,841,744.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

