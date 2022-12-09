Powerledger Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71.53 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Powerledger has a market cap of $71.53 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Powerledger token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000869 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Powerledger launched on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

