PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

PPL Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 137,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,570. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.80. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

