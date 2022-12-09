Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.97

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and traded as high as $11.00. Prada shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 288 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Prada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.
Prada Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.
Prada Company Profile
Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.
