Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.24). Approximately 22,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 148,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181 ($2.21).
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 183.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 183.50. The company has a market capitalization of £194.14 million and a PE ratio of 16.38.
About Premier Asset Management Group
Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.
