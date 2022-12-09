Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.57% of Agilent Technologies worth $1,977,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,520 shares of company stock worth $29,616,547.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $156.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $162.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.09.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on A shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.