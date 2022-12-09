Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,229,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,132 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.55% of Broadcom worth $1,083,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.48.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $531.08 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.21. The firm has a market cap of $215.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

