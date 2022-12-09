Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,247,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,322,584 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.38% of Prologis worth $1,205,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $117.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

