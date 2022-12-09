Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.47 Billion Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,357 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 12.79% of Bill.com worth $1,466,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 91.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 35.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $115.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $269.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.39.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 10,417 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $1,226,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,873 shares of company stock worth $11,969,781. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.10.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

