Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775,047 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $1,161,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,216,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:FLT opened at $184.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.87. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at FLEETCOR Technologies

Several research firms have commented on FLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.08.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

