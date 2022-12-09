Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,358,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 615,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.59% of Amphenol worth $1,375,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 408,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Amphenol by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

NYSE APH opened at $79.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.39. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

