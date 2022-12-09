Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 404,839 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,938,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 404,839 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.62% of Pfizer worth $1,831,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. United Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Pfizer by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after purchasing an additional 182,907 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.