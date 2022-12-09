Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 591,386 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,018,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 591,386 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.93% of FedEx worth $1,137,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in FedEx by 697.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 103,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 90,890 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,068,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FDX opened at $171.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.