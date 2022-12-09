Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 1.1% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $25,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 101.5% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 56.7% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $117.60 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

