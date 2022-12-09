ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 247,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,764,156 shares.The stock last traded at $25.37 and had previously closed at $24.87.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 844.9% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.