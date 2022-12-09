ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Stock Price Down 5.7%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $17.90. 12,833,143 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 6,925,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 294,376 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter worth $11,527,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 559.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 69,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 58,747 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth $705,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.