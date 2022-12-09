Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Holdings Decreased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,047 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Prospector Capital worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRSR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 1,801.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Prospector Capital by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 405.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospector Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ PRSR opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

Prospector Capital Company Profile

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

