Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 161,988 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,594,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,988 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Altria Group worth $108,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,586,000 after purchasing an additional 546,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

