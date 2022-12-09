Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $133,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,202 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

