Prudential Financial Inc. Has $120.61 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 64,962.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,340,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335,821 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 21.98% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $120,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $925,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 428,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52,208 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99.

