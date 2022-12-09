Prudential Financial Inc. Has $86.03 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,013 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 317,462 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of American Express worth $86,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in American Express by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after purchasing an additional 675,971 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in American Express by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,442 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,701 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $154.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.77 and a 200-day moving average of $150.72.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

