Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 270,028 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,574,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270,028 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $99,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

