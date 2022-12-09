Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,705,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 753,250 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of Micron Technology worth $149,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.72.

NASDAQ MU opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

