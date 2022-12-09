Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Intuit worth $103,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,177,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,303,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU stock opened at $405.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $397.27 and its 200 day moving average is $412.02. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $684.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

