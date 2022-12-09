Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 27,387 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,387 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $119,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 130.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $285.57 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.00 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.80.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $297.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.47.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

