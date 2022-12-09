Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 357,131 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,884,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 357,131 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $83,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX opened at $31.52 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut CSX to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.54.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

