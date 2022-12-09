Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 365,427 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,091,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365,427 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of U.S. Bancorp worth $96,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $43.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

