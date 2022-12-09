Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 434,095 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 434,095 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of CubeSmart worth $88,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 50.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in CubeSmart by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CUBE stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.53. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $57.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. UBS Group started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

