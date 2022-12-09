Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 9,967 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,392,796 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,967 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $143,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Price Performance

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE opened at $111.36 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $171.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.02. The company has a market capitalization of $174.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

