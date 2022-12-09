PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Trading 5% Higher

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.35 and last traded at $23.35. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PT Vale Indonesia Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Get PT Vale Indonesia Tbk alerts:

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration and mining, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing of nickel and related mineral products in Indonesia, Canada, and Japan. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company also explores for iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferroalloys, coal, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.