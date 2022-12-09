Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,956 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $23,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVBF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.41. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 41.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Insider Activity at CVB Financial

In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $329,376.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

