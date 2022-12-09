Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 1,089.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.16% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $10,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

LSCC opened at $71.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSCC. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $46,956.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $46,956.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,028.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,338 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

