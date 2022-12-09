Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.10% of MercadoLibre worth $32,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after acquiring an additional 421,186 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,425,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 390,604 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,968,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,673,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 247,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,345,000 after buying an additional 111,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $884.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 164.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $897.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $843.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,365.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

