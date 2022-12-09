Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $12.05 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

Insider Activity at CME Group

CME Group Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $177.20 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.58 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

