Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $15.05 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 941.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $145.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

