Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,808 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 21,840 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in SEA were worth $12,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in SEA by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,899 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $695,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of SEA by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SE. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, China Renaissance dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.87.

SEA Stock Up 5.1 %

SEA Company Profile

NYSE:SE opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $267.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.46.

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.